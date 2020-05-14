WYPR Mayoral Interviews: Mary Miller

Mary Miller is one six Democrats considered leaders in the race for mayor. This is her first run for political office. After a long career at T. Rowe Price, she was appointed by President Obama to top jobs at the Treasury Department. She was the first woman to serve as Under Secretary for Domestic Finance. For the last few years, she has been a Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University 21st Century Cities Initiative.

Speaking with Midday's Tom Hall in May, Miller said she's running because she “ did not see another candidate in the race that I thought brought the skills and experience necessary to turn Baltimore around.” She's received attention for the large amount of money she's spent on her campaign. Miller says she's been "very fortunate" in her career and life, and if elected, she says she will not draw a salary or a pension from the city. She said she wants to "give back to the city so much of what it's given me and my family."

Her response to people who say as a white person in a majority black city, she’s not best suited to bring people together to confront racial inequities

"I’ve lived in this city for 34 years, I have been involved in the community for decades and we are not making sufficient progress to change the outcomes for people living in this city. We have 1 in 4 residents living below the poverty line, the coronavirus will make things worse in Baltimore. All of the challenges we had before this healthcare pandemic are going to be even more pronounced going forward.



So I think it’s really important to elect someone who’s going to tackle crime, who’s going to tackle the education shortcomings in Baltimore, who’s going to look at economic development as a very powerful tool to change the trajectory for every single person who lives here. So i think you need someone who can really drive economic recovery but to do it in a very inclusive way.

Our city has a very shameful history of redlining and allowing parts of the city tobe shut out of potential. It’s time to overinvest in those areas, in those people and to give everyone the same opportunities we all should have in Baltimore That’s what’s pushed me to get into this race because I’ve not seen that kind of progress from our elected leaders and now more than ever we can’t afford to just do the same old things."

On bringing businesses back into the city

"I would like to create a deputy mayor for economic development whose only job is to drive strong economic development in the city. I think that we need to do a lot more with workforce training in Baltimore starting in high school to prepare and train students who may not be going on to college for good jobs in the city.



We need to do a better job of connecting employers who need to hire people with a strong workforce.

I want to work with people who have struggled to find employment in Baltimore. We can look at People coming out of prison who have difficulties reconnecting with community and jobs, we can do more there. I know what the Center for Urban Families and Turnaround Tuesday are doing in Baltimore and I applaud all of that but we need to that at a bigger scale.

The city has today a small business resource center. I think it’s underfunded and it is not up to the task of really facing small businesses and giving them all the services and support they need. I would work with the private sector to create a much larger small business resource center to put in oneplace all the services including access to capital that small businesses need to grow in Baltimore."

On engaging with large institutions and small businesses



“I believe that small businesses are the largest source of job creation. I think we need to be very friendly to small businesses in Baltimore and give them the capacity to grow.

Large businesses are often cost containment vehicles. They are not growing jobs at the same pace as a small business. And I;ve documented through work I’ve done the fact that large banks are not providing the same amount of loans to small businesses that they did in the past. So I think what we need to do is engage with large entities like banks and say ‘help us build the supply chain in Baltimore, provide capital to help these small businesses grow because if they’re growing here that will benefit you.’

We need to look at the whole ecosystem of large and small and figure out where our strengths are and where we should be putting our resources. Personally I think we should be focused on small businesses that are fast growing, that can add employees at a good pace.”

On changing the culture of the Baltimore Police Department

"I think the most important thing we can do to change the culture of policing and restore trust in policing in Baltimore is to work on completing the consent decree which is the blueprint, the roadmap for changing the way we police in Baltimore. We need to put more resources into de-escalating violence in communities. I would support the Safe Streets program. I would make sure we have neighborhoods who are developing community policing plans and working with the officers who are assigned to work in their neighborhoods."

On short and long term solutions to address homelessness

"The best solution for a homeless person is to find them a home. There are many issues here, there are complex issues some of them are mental health issues, some of them are substance addiction issues but we do need to increase the availability of affordable housing that pushes individuals and families into homelessness. But come back again to the amount of vacant housing we have in this city and how we could think about repurposing that to help people find shelter. I’ve seen some really good examples of innovative and creative solutions to build even tiny houses, small houses, to give people affordable housing but we don’t do it at scale. We need to make this a mission and we need to figure out how to do this in scale so that we can provide homes for people.

I also say that the city often closes buildings, maybe it’s a school or a property they’re no longer using without a plan. Why can’t some of these properties be repurposed to provide low-cost housing for people that need shelter?"

On eradicating food deserts

"As part of the economic development plan we have to enact in Baltimore, we need to re-commercialize our neighborhoods and make sure that we’re putting grocery stores in areas that have not had grocery stores in some cases for decades.



In the short term I think we should consider mobile units that will bring healthy food into neighborhoods that do not have access to good grocery stores and healthy food to reduce the public health disparities that disproportionately affect African Americans and people living below the poverty line in Baltimore.

In the long term I want to re-commercialize those neighborhoods. We need to do this in an equitable way to make sure we’re overinvesting in places that have been neglected for far too long."

Learn More

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram