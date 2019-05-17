DATE: May 15, 2019

WYPR 88.1 FM to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Baltimore, Md.— National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $20,000 to WYPR 88.1 FM for its award-winning documentary series, Out of the Blocks. Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Organizations such as WYPR are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired.”

"This generous grant from the NEA has enabled producer Aaron Henkin and composer Wendel Patrick to bring their groundbreaking WYPR series, Out of the Blocks, beyond Baltimore, to other cities across the country,” said President and General Manager Tony Brandon. “The program’s simple concept – to tell everybody’s story, one block at a time – has received national recognition and significant support these last three years from the NEA, and has extended the reach of WYPR significantly. I am proud of the Out of the Blocks team for their continued dedication and hard work.”

Out of the Blocks, produced by Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick, is an immersive listening experience that emerges from a mosaic of voices and soundscapes. A custom-tailored musical score colors and connects this tapestry of stories from the streets of Baltimore and beyond. Out of the Blocks is co-distributed by WYPR and PRX. Episodes can be heard online at www.wypr.org/outoftheblocks.

"We're extremely grateful for the NEA's ongoing trust in the philosophy and methodology of Out of the Blocks,” said Aaron Henkin, producer of the series. “This award is a real validation of the belief that everyone's story is worth listening to and learning from."

This is the third NEA grant WYPR has received for Out of Blocks. Last year, the station received a grant of $20,000.

WYPR is a National Public Radio station serving Baltimore, the state of Maryland, and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

