World Leaders Deplore Pro-Trump Extremists Breaching U.S. Capitol

World leaders condemned pro-Trump extremists' storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as members of Congress attempted to accept the Electoral College ballots for President-elect Joe Biden.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress," Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain tweeted. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned President Trump to accept the results of the U.S. election, saying, "Insurgent words turn into violent acts."

"The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC," he tweeted. "Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was monitoring the situation closely and with concern.

"I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station, according to Reuters.

"These are not 'protestors' — this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people," British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted, calling the scenes "horrendous."

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister for foreign affairs, called for the situation to be quickly resolved for the good of the U.S. and other democratic countries.

"While people in Palestine & in many other places in the world are struggling to achieve democracy, there are those in the US who are actively sabotaging theirs," Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi tweeted. "Despots everywhere thrive on repression, oppression, & violence."

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted he was "deeply saddened and shocked" at the events.

"We hope to see order restored and the transition of power completed," he wrote. "America needs to go back to being a role model for democracies across the world."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote that the "outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

Irish lawmaker Brendan Howlin referred to the events as "the inevitable final phase of Trumpism."

