Wonders of Nature

Spring --- when nature flaunts her finest! Birds sing, trees erupt with blossoms that attract busy pollinators. Today we hear about ways to experience the flurry and bustle of the season. Ornithologist Bruce Beehler shares insights on how to become a better -- or beginner -- birder and talks us through his book, Birds of Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia. Plus, environmentalist Colin Rees walks us through his book Nature’s Calendar, that chronicles four seasons at the Jug Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on the Patuxent River.

For information about book signings at the Maryland Ornithological Society meeting, visit this link.

Find info for Nature's Calendar here and Birds of Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia here.

Visit The Cornell Lab of Ornithology site here.