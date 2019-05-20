 Wonders of Nature | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Wonders of Nature

By & 1 minute ago

Credit Middleton Evans

Spring --- when nature flaunts her finest! Birds sing, trees erupt with blossoms that attract busy pollinators. Today we hear about ways to experience the flurry and bustle of the season. Ornithologist Bruce Beehler shares insights on how to become a better -- or beginner -- birder and talks us through his book, Birds of Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia. Plus, environmentalist Colin Rees walks us through his book Nature’s Calendar, that chronicles four seasons at the Jug Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on the Patuxent River.

For information about book signings at the Maryland Ornithological Society meeting, visit this link.

Find info for Nature's Calendar here and Birds of Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia here.

Visit The Cornell Lab of Ornithology site here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Birds

Related Content

Podcast Power!

By & May 15, 2019
Melissa Gerr

There are about 700,000 active podcasts available to anyone with a computer or a smartphone, in more than 100 languages. And people are listening! ... at the rate of 62 million people per week, in the US alone. What makes a good podcast? And what do podcasts provide that is different from broadcast media? We pose those questions to WYPR original podcasters Taya Graham and Cianna Greaves, two creators of Truth and Reconciliation, and Aaron Henkin, creator of Out of the Blocks.

Aaron Henkin will interview Sarah Koenig, host and co-producer of Serial on Friday, May 17 at 8 pm at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. For more information, visit this link.

To listen to WYPR's Truth and Reconciliation, visit this link, and for Out of the Blocks, visit this link.

With Insulin Prices Soaring, Why Isn't There a Generic Version?

By & May 16, 2019
momboleum / Flickr via Creative Commons

The price of insulin is soaring, and some patients are rationing their dosage and risking death. With millions of American living with diabetes, what can be done to help patients afford this essential drug?

Hopkins internist and medical historian Dr. Jeremy Greene describes how innovation has upped the effectiveness of insulin in the 100 years since it was discovered. But that’s come at a steep price.

Plus: David McShae is executive director of the American Diabetes Association, Maryland chapter. The organization advocates for the prevention and cure of diabetes; it fundraises for diabetes research and does educational outreach. Take the Type-II Risk Assessment here. Check out information about June's Tour de Cure walk/ride/run to celebrate those living with diabetes.

This program originally aired on February 7, 2019.

Curbing Harassment Through "Safer Spaces"

By & May 17, 2019
AK Press

Shawna Potter, lead singer for the punk band, “War on Women,” tackled sexism and harassment in lyrics and on-stage. Then she began leading workshops to educate concert and festival attendees.