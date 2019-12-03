Winter Beers

Every holiday season breweries all over the world bring out very special beers to celebrate the brewer's crafty creativity.

The Wines

Quality key: * = decent beer ** = very good beer *** = superb beer ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Shiner Holiday Cheer, Texas 5.4% abv *1/2

Double weizen made with peaches and pecans, unlikely but festive

Sam Smith Winter Welcome, England 6% abv ***

Best Sam Smith in years, strong English hops, great body

Victory Winter Cheers, Pennsylvania 6.7% abv **

Hazy hefeweizen style, hoppy with seasonal spice notes

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale 2019, California 6.8% abv ***

Always a strong contender, fresh floral hops, firm bitterness, roast malt

Anchor Christmas Ale 2019, California 6.9% abv **1/2

Another strong effort from Anchor, classic brown ale

Saint Bernardus Christmas Ale, Belgium 10% abv ***

Abbey Ale, powerful, deep velvety brown with fruity notes, spicy finish

