 A Win For Dreamers; New Restrictions Target Temporary Workers | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

A Win For Dreamers; New Restrictions Target Temporary Workers

By & 11 minutes ago

A rally took place outside the Supreme Court as the DACA case was heard on November 12, 2019.
Credit Victoria Pickering / Flickr Creative Commons

The Supreme Court recently blocked President Trump’s attempt to end DACA--a program that protects some immigrants who arrived in the US as children from deportation.

Maria Perales Sanchez, a plaintiff in the case, shares her reaction. Sanchez is also Communications Coordinator for Policy & Campaigns for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, a non-profit organization that advocates for migrant workers.

And then, Sulma Guzman, Policy Director for CDM, describes how a new executive order suspending foreign work visas fails to address protections workers need, especially from the coronavirus.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Pregnancy During A Pandemic

By & Jun 29, 2020
chimimexx / Flickr Creative Commons

Pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic is uniquely stressful. Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Maryland, describes precautions expectant mothers should take, and how the shift to tele-health is working. And new mom Shanteé Felix talks about giving birth just as Maryland shut down and how the virus has shifted her expectations.

Whose Environment Is It?

By & Jun 30, 2020
Melissa Gerr

Almost everyone can agree that cleaner air and water is good for the planet. But what if you’re being left out of the discussions that determine priorities, processes and goals? Fred Tutman, Patuxent Riverkeeper, has been working to grow the participation of Black and Brown communities in the environmental groups that serve them. He describes making some headway, but says he knows there’s a long way to go. Plus, we talk with Jenn Aiosa, executive director of Blue Water Baltimore, for a look back at ten years of environmental outreach, education and watershed restoration!

For information about Blue Water Baltimore's Tenth Anniversary events happening June 30, 2020 visit this link.

How Zora Neale Hurston Got Her Start As A Storyteller

By & Jun 25, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Zora Neale Hurston was more than a novelist and bright voice of the Harlem Renaissance--she was also an anthropologist and folklorist. She made a name for herself in New York and the Caribbean--and also spent formative years in Baltimore.