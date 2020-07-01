A Win For Dreamers; New Restrictions Target Temporary Workers

The Supreme Court recently blocked President Trump’s attempt to end DACA--a program that protects some immigrants who arrived in the US as children from deportation.

Maria Perales Sanchez, a plaintiff in the case, shares her reaction. Sanchez is also Communications Coordinator for Policy & Campaigns for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, a non-profit organization that advocates for migrant workers.

And then, Sulma Guzman, Policy Director for CDM, describes how a new executive order suspending foreign work visas fails to address protections workers need, especially from the coronavirus.