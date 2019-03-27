Will the Supreme Court Weigh In On Gerrymandering?

Today, a conversation about gerrymandering and the future of voting districts. Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two gerrymandering cases – one from Maryland, the other from North Carolina.

Here in Maryland, a group of Republican voters contend that the state’s 6th Congressional District was unfairly redrawn in 2011 to favor Democrats. Gerrymandering, or the practice of manipulating voting district boundaries to give political advantage to one party, has a long tradition and history in America. It also enjoys wide bi-partisan support among politicians who rely on it for job security, and attracts wide disapproval from voters.

Tom Wolf, Counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, and Andy Green, The Baltimore Sun's Editorial Page Editor, join us to take a closer look at gerrymandering.

