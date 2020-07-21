Why Homeownership Has Fallen In Baltimore: Who's Buying Now?

And now, a conversation about housing in Baltimore City. A new report commissioned by the Abell Foundation examined why the rate of homeownership in Baltimore has fallen over the last decade, and the barriers for homeownership, particularly in communities of color. That report was authored by Sally Scott, a researcher at UMBC and Seema Iyer of the University of Baltimore. Sally Scott joins us now on Zoom.

Another Abell report looks at who is leaving Baltimore, and who’s moving-in, and it examines perceptions around the thorny issue of gentrification. Alan Mallach did that study. He is a senior fellow at the Center for Community Progress in Washington DC. He also joins us via Zoom.

Jody Landers joins us as well. He served on the Baltimore City Council from 1983-1991, and as the Executive Officer of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors for 14 years. He was commissioned by a network of neighborhood organizations called Healthy Neighborhoods to do a market survey of home sales in so called “middle neighborhoods.” He joins us via Zoom too.

Today at 3 pm, Alan Mallach and Sally Scott will participate in a Zoom conversation about Racial Implications of Housing Insecurity, part of the Baltimore Neighborhoods Indicators Alliance’s Baltimore Data Week programming.