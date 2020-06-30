 Whose Environment Is It? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Whose Environment Is It?

By & 40 minutes ago

Credit Melissa Gerr

Almost everyone can agree that cleaner air and water is good for the planet. But what if you’re being left out of the discussions that determine priorities, processes and goals? Fred Tutman, Patuxent Riverkeeper, has been working to grow the participation of Black and Brown communities in the environmental groups that serve them. He describes making some headway, but says he knows there’s a long way to go. Plus, we talk with Jenn Aiosa, executive director of Blue Water Baltimore, for a look back at ten years of environmental outreach, education and watershed restoration!

For information about Blue Water Baltimore's Tenth Anniversary events happening June 30, 2020 visit this link.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Blue Water Baltimore
Patuxent Riverkeeper
Water

Related Content

How Zora Neale Hurston Got Her Start As A Storyteller

By & Jun 25, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Zora Neale Hurston was more than a novelist and bright voice of the Harlem Renaissance--she was also an anthropologist and folklorist. She made a name for herself in New York and the Caribbean--and also spent formative years in Baltimore.

Faith Communities Provide Trusted Information

By & Jun 26, 2020

Public health information about the coronavirus can evolve quickly. Two programs in Baltimore City ensure underserved and high-risk populations get their questions answered, and get access to resources when they most need them. We hear from Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who co-founded Medicine for the Greater Good, a non-profit that promotes health and wellness beyond hospital walls. And Reverend William Johnson is Community Chaplain at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He’s also pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in West Baltimore.

To participate in the COVID-19 Community Calls, dial 888-651-5908 and enter participant code 3569812.

Pregnancy During A Pandemic

By & 23 hours ago
chimimexx / Flickr Creative Commons