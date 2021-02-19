 Who Deserves A Monument? | WYPR
Who Deserves A Monument?

What goes into the decision to, literally, put someone on a pedestal? A new podcast called ‘Who Deserves a Monument’ follows a class from City Neighbors High School in their exercise to define what makes someone monument-worthy and who that person should be for Baltimore City. Podcast creator Sarah Lohnes tells about the colorful and accomplished Marylanders you probably haven’t heard of but who led the way on pivotal civil rights issues. It features interviews with historians, living descendants and high-school history students to reveal the lives of committed, daring Marylanders who have nearly been lost to history.

Listen to the podcast here.

