Which States Are Reopening? A State-By-State Guide

Every U.S. state has implemented restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Businesses reduced or ceased operations, people transitioned into working and learning remotely, and nonessential activities were paused. At least temporarily, much of the country was under strict orders to stay home.

State officials are now charting paths to a new normal, seeking a balance between reopening economies and protecting public health. Many governors are outlining new frameworks and timelines for their states. Some have also formed regional partnerships to coordinate economic recovery.

President Trump's federal guidelines for social distancing and mitigation expired on May 1. Many states are extending stay-at-home orders, prolonging school closures or delaying elections until after that date. Others are lifting restrictions and entering the first phases of their recovery plans. While conditions and predictions differ across states, there is broad consensus that reopening will not happen overnight.

Each day brings changes. NPR is tracking developments in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia so you can see what's changed and how states compare.

Here's what each one has done so far, by region:

Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin

South: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

West: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

Correction: 4/08/20 A previous version of this story said Missouri's governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective April 24. In fact, the order is effective until April 24.