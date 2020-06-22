 When Will The Trash Get Picked Up? Another Unknown That Some City Residents Take On | WYPR

When Will The Trash Get Picked Up? Another Unknown That Some City Residents Take On

By 1 minute ago

James Clark started bringing some of his trash to the Sisson Street Drop-Off Center when the Department of Public Works stopped picking up recycling and regular trash pickup slowed down in Baltimore City.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

It’s been almost two weeks since Baltimore’s Department of Public Works shut down its curbside recycling program and limited trash collection because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Eastern Sanitation Yard on Bowleys Lane.

In the meantime, some Baltimoreans have been taking trash into their own hands. 

A long line of cars snaked down Sisson Street Saturday as city residents hauled their trash to the Citizen Drop-Off Center there. 

A line of cars waiting to get into the Sisson Street Citizen Drop-Off Center on Saturday
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

Keith and Jessica Clark were dragging large boxes of recycling to a dumpster. Jessica Clark says they’d never been here until the trash collection slowdown. "We just started this week," she said as she and her husband moved on to heaving the two mattresses tied to their roof into another dumpster. 

The disruption in trash collection had created a mess in their neighborhood, she says, but at least the kitchen waste and non-recyclable garbage was eventually collected.

Sisson Street Citizen Drop-Off Center
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

       

Meanwhile, John Chalmers, head of the city’s Bureau of Solid Waste, says workers who self-quarantined because of the outbreak are coming back to work this week. And that "since the shelter in place there's been a 22% increase in curbside trash collection," Chalmers said on Friday. 

According to The Department of Public Works, they've received thousands of calls for missed trash collection these past few weeks. 

  
 

Tags: 
WYPR News
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Baltimore City
Baltimore DPW
Baltimore City Trash

Related Content

Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: 300 New Contact Tracing Jobs Available

By & Jun 10, 2020
Photo Courtesy City Health Dept.

One of the key elements in reopening plans, across counties or states, is to increase contact tracing to determine if people infected with COVID-19 may have exposed others to the virus. Maryland employs about 1,400 contact tracers so far, and it is looking to hire more. Last week, Mayor Jack Young announced the new Baltimore Health Corps, which will employ nearly 300 people as contact tracers.  

To tell us more about that program and other aspects of COVID-19 in the city, including testing, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa joins Tom for another installment of Midday with Tish the Commish. Dr. Dzirasa is the health commissioner of Baltimore City.

If you are interested in applying for one of the 300 new jobs with the Baltimore Health Corps, click here for more information. The jobs include training and do not require previous public health experience.