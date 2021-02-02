 When Will Students Return To School? | WYPR
When Will Students Return To School?

Credit scott1346 / Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Hogan wants public schools to move into hybrid instruction by next month, bringing more students and staff back to classrooms.

Jim Sellinger, Chancellor of Education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, tells how the system’s Catholic schools are managing full-time in-person instruction. Brian Kohler, principal of Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, says he’s observed improvement in the mental health of students since virtual learning ended.

Plus, Cheryl Bost, head of the Maryland State Education Association, shares what public schools need to do to make schools safe for return. Read the letters exchanged between Governor Hogan and MSEA.

Yesterday, Baltimore County released its plan to return students to the classroom. Check out WYPR reporter John Lee's story.

