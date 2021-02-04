 When Might Your Child Get The Covid 19 Vaccine? | WYPR
When Might Your Child Get The Covid 19 Vaccine?

More doses of vaccines are coming to Maryland--but only for adults. No Covid vaccine yet exists for anyone younger than 16.  University of Maryland pediatrics professor Dr. James Campbell, an expert on infectious diseases and testing vaccines, predicts there could be a vaccine for younger teens later this spring and for grade-school-age kids in the summer. Meanwhile, he urges adults to get a Covid vaccine, and:  “Get your children vaccinated with all the routine vaccinations now, before everything opens back up.” And Annapolis pediatricians Katherine Edwards and Jim Rice say primary-care doctors can help the vaccine rollout now. Rice: “Given that vaccination is such a core part of our function -- we do it and we do it well -- we’re watching this and we’re saying, how can we help?”

Related Content

When Will Students Return To School?

By & Feb 2, 2021
scott1346 / Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Hogan wants public schools to move into hybrid instruction by next month, bringing more students and staff back to classrooms.

A COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: The Practical And Ethical Concerns

By & Nov 19, 2020
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, we look at the practical and ethical issues of rolling out the vaccine.

Epidemiologist Kurt Seetoo leads the Center for Immunization at the Maryland Department of Health. He describes who is likely to be first in line to receive doses, and what’s being done to recruit healthcare workers to administer the vaccine.

Could Polio Vaccine Corral Covid-19?

By & Aug 28, 2020
Ferd Kaufman/Associated Press

A safe, effective vaccine against Covid-19 could resurrect jobs, send kids back to classrooms--change our lives. But how safe and effective? And how quickly can we have it? Dr. Robert Gallo, the AIDS-research pioneer now leading virus science at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Global Virus Network, argues we could get much of the benefit by inoculating people with an old, very cheap drug -- the oral Polio vaccine developed seven decades ago. Gallo contends it would trigger our ‘innate immunity’-- the body’s emergency response when a threat shows up.

For more reading on polio vaccine potential, visit this link.