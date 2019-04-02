What's Next for Mayor Pugh and the Future of Baltimore?

Once again, Baltimore is rocked by a scandal at the highest level of government. Mayor Catherine Pugh has begun an indefinite leave of absence, citing the need to recover from pneumonia, amid calls for her to resign permanently from officials in Baltimore and in Annapolis.

New revelations about business dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maryland and the Associated Black Charities have raised new questions about Pugh's conflicts of interest. Governor Larry Hogan has asked the State Prosecutor to launch a formal investigation.

Tom is joined by three guests to help unpack the future of Baltimore: City Councilman Leon Pinkett, former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah and Kevin Rector of The Baltimore Sun.