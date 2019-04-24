 What Hurts Today? Dr. Miho Tanaka on Exercise, Fitness, Coping with Injuries | WYPR
What Hurts Today? Dr. Miho Tanaka on Exercise, Fitness, Coping with Injuries

Dr. Miho Tanaka is the director of the Women's Sports Medicine Program at Johns Hopkins.
Whether you bike or hike, run or climb, swim or paddle, or however you stay in shape, join us for the Spring Training edition of What Hurts Today? , our  seasonal focus on fitness and exercise with Dr. Miho Tanaka

The acclaimed orthopedic surgeon and sport-fitness expert is the founder and former director of the Women's Sports Medicine Program at the Johns Hopkins Medical Center. Now, she is moving to Boston, where she will be directing the same program at the city's Massachusetts General Hospital, and teaching orthopedic surgery at the Harvard Medical School.  But today, Dr. Tanaka answers your questions about avoiding and coping with athletic injuries and the best ways to stay fit this season. 

This conversation was live-streamed on Facebook, and you can watch the video on the WYPR Facebook page. 

