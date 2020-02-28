 What Happened To The Slaves Of The Margaret? | WYPR
What Happened To The Slaves Of The Margaret?

The slave ship Margaret transported more than 100 captive Africans from Bunce Island, Sierra Leone to Annapolis in 1718.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The details we know of the voyage made by the sailing merchant ship Margaret in 1718 only hint at what the enslaved Africans on board must have felt.

When the Margaret reached Annapolis, she was met by James Carroll, cousin of the only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence and of America’s first Roman Catholic bishop. Carroll’s ledger lists the sale of most of the Africans.

Morgan State historian Herbert Brewer explains how the voyage played into Maryland’s economy and what it meant for those on board. Learn more about the Margaret here. This program originally aired on October 4, 2019.

