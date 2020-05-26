What Does 'Safe' Look Like For Baltimore City?

Health issues still dog Baltimore -- food deserts … addiction to opioids ... disparities in the health of babies and new mothers ... diabetes ... asthma. Now such chronic diseases often complicate recovering from the coronavirus. The White House said last week that Baltimore is near the top of cities whose residents test positive for Covid-19. City health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said testing shows not just the reach of the pandemic, but how to control it. The city is taking testing into its own hands. When will Baltimore City judge it’s safe to reopen?

Find the Baltimore City Coronavirus dashboard here. Find the New York Times piece on racial disparities at nursing homes here. The MAP (Maryland Access Point) phone number is 410 396 2273 .