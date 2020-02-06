What Does It Mean To Go Vegan?

Americans are showing more and more interest in plant-based foods. Some are just sampling, some are replacing all meat, fish and dairy in their diets. Our guests today want to entice you!

Restaurateurs Naijha Wright-Brown and Sam Claassen have organized “Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week,” Feb. 7 through Feb. 23. They talk about flavor and texture and the community of a meal --and why a restaurant doesn’t have to be all-vegan to take part. Plus Dr. Neal Barnard on his new book: "Your Body in Balance: the New Science of Food, Hormones and Health."