What Does It Mean To Go Vegan?

Credit Rachel Paroan

Americans are showing more and more interest in plant-based foods. Some are just sampling, some are replacing all meat, fish and dairy in their diets. Our guests today want to entice you!

Restaurateurs Naijha Wright-Brown and Sam Claassen have organized “Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week,” Feb. 7 through Feb. 23. They talk about flavor and texture and the community of a meal --and why a restaurant doesn’t have to be all-vegan to take part. Plus Dr. Neal Barnard on his new book: "Your Body in Balance: the New Science of Food, Hormones and Health."

Women In 2020 At BMA

By & Jan 30, 2020
Ellen Lesperance

Only a tiny fraction of the art world’s permanent holdings are works by women. This year, the Baltimore Museum of Art is setting its sights on transforming that picture, by putting its money where its mouth is. For an entire year all the BMA's exhibits and all of its acquisitions will be works by artists who identify as female. The project is called “2020 Vision.” Chief curator Asma Naeem admits it’s just a start … but believes the bold move already is having an impact. Plus, Ellen Lesperance, tells us about her show at the BMA called “Velvet Fist”-- paintings based on the attire of women peace activists.

To enter to wear Lesperance's 'Congratulations and Celebrations' sweater, visit this link. For information on events with Ellen Lesperance at Baltimore Museum of Art, visit this link. For information about the Greenmount West youth-led artist talk, with Lesperance, visit this link.

More Than Friends: LGBTQ In History In Maryland

By & Jan 31, 2020
By New York Clipper/Wikimedia Commons

It’s not as if no one was gay, lesbian or gender fluid in the founding days of America; it’s just not much reflected in recorded history. What was it like to be gay a century, or two or three, ago? Preservation Maryland and Historic London Town and Gardens examine that question in a five part lecture series called ‘LGBTQ+ History in Maryland.’ We meet with historian Chris Mielke, who previews his entry in the series: “More than friends: The Queer Chesapeake in the 18th 19th and 20th centuries.” 

For more information about the lecture series, visit this link.

The Daring Escape Of Moses Addison

By & Feb 3, 2020
E.H. Pickering / WikiMedia Commons

When Charles Carroll, one of the wealthiest men in Maryland, died in 1832, he willed his sprawling estate near Ellicott City to his grandson.

Amid the turmoil in the transition, a young enslaved man named Moses Addison saw a chance to escape. What happened to Moses? Our guest is researcher and artist Jonathan Carroll.