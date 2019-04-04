 Weakened Prescription Drug Board Advances in Senate | WYPR

Weakened Prescription Drug Board Advances in Senate

By 1 minute ago

Larry Zarzecki, who has Parkinson's disease, displays six prescription bottles as he testifies before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.
Credit Rachel Baye

The state Senate has given preliminary approval to legislation aimed at tamping down on prescription drug costs. But the Senate version is significantly weaker than the version that passed the House last month.

The bill tasks a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board with collecting information about drug prices and identifying those that may be too expensive. Under the House’s version, which faced firm opposition from the pharmaceutical industry, the board could set upper limits for how much residents pay for certain drugs beginning in July 2021. The Senate eliminated that part.

Instead, the Senate bill directs the board to study the issue and report back to the legislature by the end of 2020 with recommendations for how to reduce drug costs.

Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore and Howard counties and a physician, said he worries the new version isn’t sufficient.

“As I was campaigning last year, one of the main issues a lot of folks, especially seniors, have brought up was the rising cost of prescription drugs," he said. "And I guess the operative word there is ‘rising.’” 

But Sen. Brian Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat who spoke on behalf of the Finance Committee during Thursday's floor debate, said if the Prescription Drug Affordability Board recommends using upper price limits, the legislature could still implement them by July 2021, with the same timeline as the House bill.

The Senate has scheduled a final vote Friday. For the bill to gain final passage, the House and Senate will need to agree on a final version before the legislature adjourns Monday night.

Tags: 
prescription drug prices
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly 2019
State Politics
WYPR News
Senator Clarence Lam

Related Content

Lawmakers approve drug "price gouging" bill

By Brendan Reynolds Apr 12, 2017
Photo by K. Whiteford

Hours before adjourning for the year, state lawmakers approved a first in the nation bill that would allow Maryland’s Attorney General to sue the makers of generic drugs over sharp rice increases—or price gouging.

It was part of an effort to hold down the sharply escalating prices of generic prescription drugs. 

Lawmakers Express Support For Prescription Drug Board

By Mar 7, 2019
Rachel Baye

Anne Rowe was diagnosed in 2001 with Von Willebrand disease. It’s a genetic bleeding disorder, meaning her blood doesn’t clot well. The Prince George’s County resident told the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday afternoon that, fortunately, there is a treatment.

“For us to be treated prophylactically only, it could cost us $288,000 annually with no insurance or medications,” she said.

Cummings meets Trump, is optimistic. Sort of

By Matt Laslo Mar 10, 2017
Howard County Library System via flickr

Congressman Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, says he’s optimistic after having President Donald Trump’s ear earlier this week, at least on the subject of prescription drug prices.

Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Trump agreed that drug companies "are in many instances charging these very unreasonable prices" and said "he thought it was just unfair to the American people."

Lawmakers and prescription drug prices

By Brendan Reynolds Feb 23, 2017
Brendan Reynolds

Prescription drug prices have gone up sharply in recent years, angering consumers and their advocates. And now Annapolis lawmakers are trying to stem the tide in Maryland.

Both houses of the General Assembly are considering bills that would prohibit price gouging and require drug companies to file documents with state health officials when planning to increase drug prices. 