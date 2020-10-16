“We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of our Democracy”

Fifty-seven years ago--August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. transfixed those gathered near the reflecting pool on the national Mall ...for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. “I have a dream,” he said, and described it, including “one day right there in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today!”

That was a year and a week after an 11-year-old Black boy and about 30 of his friends brought their dream to a swimming pool in South Baltimore. The late Congressman Elijah Cummings told a Stoop Story about it in 2010.

For information about the Virtual March on Washington happening Friday, Aug. 28, visit this link.