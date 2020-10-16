 “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of our Democracy” | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

“We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of our Democracy”

By & 2 hours ago

Credit Harper Collins

Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings died a year ago tomorrow. He invested time in his final months, amid painful health challenges and tough confrontations between Congress and President Trump … to write a memoir called, “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of our Democracy” It weaves his personal story with accounts of some public battles. His widow and partner, Maya Rockeymore Cummings, says we can hear in the memoir what her late husband would be telling America in anticipation of this year's election.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Congressman Elijah Cummings

Related Content

Stories From The Stoop: Congressman Elijah Cummings

By & Aug 28, 2020
Stoop Storytelling Series

Fifty-seven years ago--August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. transfixed those gathered near the reflecting pool on the national Mall ...for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. “I have a dream,” he said, and described it, including “one day right there in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today!” 

That was a year and a week after an 11-year-old Black boy and about 30 of his friends brought their dream to a swimming pool in South Baltimore. The late Congressman Elijah Cummings told a Stoop Story about it in 2010. 

For information about the Virtual March on Washington happening Friday, Aug. 28, visit this link.

The Lessons Of The Election Of 1876

By & Oct 12, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Imagine an election jammed with tension … voter intimidation … threats of violence … and then after the vote, months of bitter dispute over the electoral votes of four divided states. The election of 1876 almost plunged the country back into civil war. Part of the stakes, says University of Maryland historian Michael Ross, was the course of Reconstruction, the Republican regime that posted federal troops in the old Confederacy to protect former slaves.

Survey Says: Goucher Poll Tells What Marylanders Think

By & Oct 13, 2020
Melissa Gerr

The new Goucher Poll asks Marylanders whether the state is on the right track, what they see as its most pressing issue, whether they’ll take a Covid vaccine … and what financial and emotional tolls the pandemic is taking. It also looks at the reform ideas growing out of Black Lives Matter protests of police brutality: how do Marylanders assess proposals for independently investigating complaints of police misconduct? Making such investigations public? Banning chokeholds? De-funding the police? All that in our conversation with  Goucher assistant politics Professor Mileah Kromer, who directs The Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center. 

Links: Goucher Poll.