“We Cannot Lift The Stay-At-Home Order,” Says Baltimore Mayor Jack Young

Despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s move to ease pandemic-related restrictions beginning Friday, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says the city cannot safely reopen due to a lack of testing and personal protective equipment.

“To date, the state has failed to provide local jurisdictions including Baltimore City with the testing resources we need to be able to safely reopen,” Young said during a news conference Thursday. “I’d very much like to reopen but until the state steps up to the plate and provides us with testing help, it’d be irresponsible to relax our restrictions.”

All of Baltimore’s testing resources have come from the city’s health department or local hospitals, Young said.

Hogan’s new guidance will allow retail stores, hair salons, barber shops, manufacturing facilities and other businesses to reopen, some at limited capacities.

Young said he made his decision to extend Baltimore’s stay at home order after discussing how many tests the city should be performing each day with a team of health experts.

The ideal number is 2,700 tests a day, said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the city health commissioner.

But from May 4 through May 10, the most recent full week, the city only managed to conduct an average of 571 tests per day.

Other key benchmarks Young wants to hit before reopening include sustained decreases of new cases and deaths and securing a robust contact tracing system.

Dzirasa said it is absolutely necessary for Baltimoreans to continue to stay home and wear face masks in public settings.

After Hogan announced the loosened restrictions on Wednesday night, Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. issued a joint statement, saying the region requires more rigorous testing and contact tracing as well as personal protective equipment before reopening.

“Rushing to reopen in our large, densely populated jurisdictions jeopardizes the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” the two Democrats said.