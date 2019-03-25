Theo switches it up and talks drug policy with University of Baltimore President and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, whose political career suffered in the late eighties and nineties on account of his controversial ideas about addiction as a public health issue, not a crime problem.
We can’t arrest our way out of the problem: A conversation with Kurt Schmoke
By Theo Hill • 26 minutes ago
Theo switches it up and talks drug policy with University of Baltimore President and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, whose political career suffered in the late eighties and nineties on account of his controversial ideas about addiction as a public health issue, not a crime problem.