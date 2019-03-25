We can’t arrest our way out of the problem: A conversation with Kurt Schmoke

Theo’s guest, George, went to jail at a young age. While he was incarcerated, his father killed his mother. When he got out, his brother-in-law got him hooked on heroin. In the years that followed, he was shot, stabbed, and jailed multiple times. He sold dope, he stole, and he did whatever it took to get drugs. Today, he’s 34 years clean. George and Theo discuss the challenge of boredom that can come with sobriety, the temptation to replace one addiction for another, and the philosophical differences between abstinence and medically-assisted harm reduction approaches to recovery.