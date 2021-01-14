Warming Winter With Southern Italian Wines

Reds and whites from Southern Italy are surprisingly good choices for hearty winter meals.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Colli di Lapo Fiano d'Avellino '18 *** $$

One of Italy's most revered whites, full-bodied, intense, concentrated...superb.

Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo, Terra d'Uva '18 *** $$

One of the oldest grapes in Italy, made in a full blown modern style.

Leone de Castris Villa Santera Primitivo '17 **1/2 $$

Italian zinfandel, powerful, deep richly flavored perfect winter warmer.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.