Voting By Mail In the Free State

Credit Creative Commons

As Maryland adapts to a new way of life during the coronavirus pandemic, residents will also adapt to a new way of voting. The June 2nd primary election will be held by mail. Advocates Sam Novey, of Baltimore Votes and the National Conference on Citizenship, and Nykidra Robinson, of Black Girls Vote, join us to answer questions about the process.

You can register for tonight's mayoral forum, co-hosted by Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore NAACP, here

For more information about the "Party at the Mailbox" campaign, click here. The "Ask Every Student" toolkit is available here. The Baltimore Votes hotline is 410-844-4859.

Resources:
Maryland State Board of Elections
Maryland's Online Voter Registration System
FAQs from the State Board of Elections
List of in-person voting and drop-off sites

In Baltimore City, the voting centers are:
Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries
Edmondson High School
University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center
Dr. Carter G. Woodson School #160

Voters can also drop off ballots at the Baltimore City Board of Elections.

