Viognier

Peirano Estate Viognier

Once rare and unknown, the French variety Viognier has become a world wide favorite. Some Viogniers can be quite costly, but Hugh has found some bargains.

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Peirano Estate Viognier, Lodi '17 ** $ VALUE
Loaded with very forward fruit, has a lush, sensual texture.

Cline Viognier, North Coast '18 ** $ VALUE
On the leaner side with good acidity, fresh bright fruit flavors.

Tim Smith Viognier, Eden Valley Australia, '17 *** $$
Highly respected winery, first class Viognier, perfect for Saturday dinner.

All of these wines can be purchased at kenilworthwine.com. Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

 

