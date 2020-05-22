Once rare and unknown, the French variety Viognier has become a world wide favorite. Some Viogniers can be quite costly, but Hugh has found some bargains.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Peirano Estate Viognier, Lodi '17 ** $ VALUE

Loaded with very forward fruit, has a lush, sensual texture.

Cline Viognier, North Coast '18 ** $ VALUE

On the leaner side with good acidity, fresh bright fruit flavors.

Tim Smith Viognier, Eden Valley Australia, '17 *** $$

Highly respected winery, first class Viognier, perfect for Saturday dinner.

