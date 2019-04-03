Value Bordeaux

Audio coming soon.
You can pay a lot for good Bordeaux, but some wines out there are exceptional values.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ch. Leydet Valentin St. Emilion '15 *** $$$
Classy, soft Bordeaux, drinkable now, very age-worthy, pricey but worth it
Ch. des Joualles Bordeaux Superieur '10 **1/2 $ VALUE
Elegant, stylish, silky texture, fully mature, ready to serve
Ch. Grand Portail Bordeaux '16 ** $ VALUE
Medium to full body, tons of forward red fruit, long finish
Ch. Coustaut Graves Blanc '16 ** $
Sauv blanc, semillon blend, very crisp and clean, nice aromatics
