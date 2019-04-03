Value Bordeaux

Audio coming soon.

You can pay a lot for good Bordeaux, but some wines out there are exceptional values.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ch. Leydet Valentin St. Emilion '15 *** $$$

Classy, soft Bordeaux, drinkable now, very age-worthy, pricey but worth it

Ch. des Joualles Bordeaux Superieur '10 **1/2 $ VALUE

Elegant, stylish, silky texture, fully mature, ready to serve

Ch. Grand Portail Bordeaux '16 ** $ VALUE

Medium to full body, tons of forward red fruit, long finish

Ch. Coustaut Graves Blanc '16 ** $

Sauv blanc, semillon blend, very crisp and clean, nice aromatics

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.