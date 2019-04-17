 A Valuable Perspective - The Zimmermans | WYPR
Related Program: 
A Valuable Perspective

A Valuable Perspective - The Zimmermans

By Becki Bees 1 minute ago

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

Roland Park residents Dr Jack Zimmerman and his wife Doris join Becki on this episode to discuss their healthy, happy marriage going back 65 years to their first meeting and a coin flip.

Tags: 
A Valuable Perspective
Podcast Central
WYPR Podcast

Related Content

A Valuable Perspective - Lilian Bergunder

By Becki Bees Mar 25, 2019
Flickr/Creative Commons

Roland Park Resident Lilian Bergunder talks about the value of developing an appreciation for art early in life.

A Valuable Perspective: Margaret Budd

By Lisa Haynes May 3, 2018

Ms. Margaret Budd, Roland Park Resident and a woman that has been on a musical journey most of her life.

A Valuable Perspective - Betsy Hughes

By Becki Bees Nov 30, 2018

Roland Park Place resident Betsy Hughes talks about her past experiences and current role with The Vane Brothers Company.

A Valuable Perspective - Richard Springer

By Becki Bees Aug 30, 2018

Dick Springer, a 20 year State Department veteran recalls his service.