Related Program: A Valuable Perspective A Valuable Perspective - The Zimmermans By Becki Bees • 1 minute ago Related Program: A Valuable Perspective ShareTweetEmail Credit Flickr/Creative Commons Roland Park residents Dr Jack Zimmerman and his wife Doris join Becki on this episode to discuss their healthy, happy marriage going back 65 years to their first meeting and a coin flip. Tags: A Valuable PerspectivePodcast CentralWYPR PodcastShareTweetEmail Related Content A Valuable Perspective - Lilian Bergunder By Becki Bees • Mar 25, 2019 Flickr/Creative Commons Roland Park Resident Lilian Bergunder talks about the value of developing an appreciation for art early in life. A Valuable Perspective: Margaret Budd By Lisa Haynes • May 3, 2018 Ms. Margaret Budd, Roland Park Resident and a woman that has been on a musical journey most of her life. A Valuable Perspective - Betsy Hughes By Becki Bees • Nov 30, 2018 Roland Park Place resident Betsy Hughes talks about her past experiences and current role with The Vane Brothers Company. A Valuable Perspective - Richard Springer By Becki Bees • Aug 30, 2018 Dick Springer, a 20 year State Department veteran recalls his service.