Vaccination Situation

Gregory Terry, (top), a nurse at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center uses his vaccination status as a platform to educate others, especially in the African American community, about vaccine safety. Dr. Zackary Berger, (bottom) says getting vaccinated gave him a shot in the arm to speak out more about equity in vaccine access.
Credit Gregory Terry/Zackary Berger

The state rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has been slow, chaotic and frustrating. But even with the glitches … nearly 800-thousand Marylanders have managed to secure a slot and get vaccinated. What does immunity offer … and how maddening is it for those still waiting? We talk with Dr. Neda Frayha, Dr. Zackary Berger, Gregory Terry, Renee Wilson, Sara Torvik and Jackie Oldham. Oldham says the quest for an appointment feels like a life-or-death competition: “I liken it to the hunger games where you’re forced to go out and fight for this really necessary incredibly vital vaccine.” 

Links: Maryland Covid-19 vaccine information

