The US Capitol Assault: Rep. Kweisi Mfume Responds

Yesterday at this hour, the self-proclaimed “law and order” President, Donald Trump incited an insurrection in a 90-minute diatribe delivered just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, and within minutes of his concluding his remarks, at Trump’s suggestion, his supporters marched to the Capital, stormed the building, and disrupted the constitutionally mandated duty of Congress to certify the votes in the Electoral College.

Violence, which before yesterday could hardly have been imagined taking place in the country’s most majestic and symbolic place, coursed through the building and the surrounding grounds. Four people died, and it took Capitol Police and more than 1,000 members of the National Guard several hours to restore security to the building. Last night, legislators returned to their chambers, and early this morning, Congress certified the results of the election that Mr. Trump still disputes.

So, what’s next for Congress and the country? Tomorrow, Tom speaks with the junior Democratic senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen. Now, we turn to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland’s 7th District, which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume joins us on Zoom.