The Ups And Downs Of Parenting During The Pandemic

After a year of staying mostly at home, many of us are closer than ever to our families. For better or worse. We speak to Joe Kane, father of four and chair of the Parent-Community Advisory Board of Baltimore City Schools.
Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled: Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV. How does increased screen time affect young eyes? Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.
Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to support a museum devoted to African American culture. Years after his death the dream materialized as the ‘Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture.’ Terri Freeman is its new executive director. Today we hear about her priorities, her plans to engage audiences and her focus on broadening the Lewis’s reach beyond Baltimore: “It is going to be really important that as we move forward that we are really reflecting all of Maryland and all of the richness that is the African American community throughout the state and frankly throughout the region.”