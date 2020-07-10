 An Update On Maryland's Special Health Insurance Enrollment Period | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

An Update On Maryland's Special Health Insurance Enrollment Period

By & 56 minutes ago

Credit Asian Development Bank / Flickr Creative Commons

Close to a million Marylanders have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, meaning many have also lost health coverage, a vulnerable position during a public health crisis. The pandemic prompted officials to open a special insurance enrollment period -- it ends next Wednesday. More than 50-thousand people recently found coverage through the state marketplace.

Michelle Eberle, head of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, joins us with advice on choosing a plan and an update on sign-ups.

Check out your options on the exchange. Call 855-642-8572 with questions.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Stories For The Future: Documenting The Pandemic

By & Jul 9, 2020
Melissa Gerr

A century from now, what will people remember about life during COVID-19? Allison Tolman of the Maryland Historical Society talks about the new project, ‘Collecting In Quarantine.’ She says it’s important to collect stories ‘in the moment’ to capture the nuances of daily life. Plus, UMBC professor Rebecca Adelman tells why she launched the website ‘Coronavirus Lost and Found: A Pandemic Archive' -- a repository of pandemic experiences from around the world.

Links: Coronvirus Lost and Found, Collecting in Quarantine.

Bracing For A Wave Of Evictions

By & Jul 6, 2020
Anne Ditmeyer / Flickr Creative Commons

"There’s an extraordinary need out there, by any measure. Within the first 24 hours of launching the program on Wednesday we had 1700 applications either in progress or already submitted.” Baltimore Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman describes a need that reflects the desperation of renters.

Staving Off Summer Slide

By & Jul 8, 2020
Phalinn Ooi / Flickr Creative Commons

It’s been a disruptive year for students. The school year dissolved into distance learning, then summer vacation, and now educators are bracing for a bigger than normal “summer slide” when classes resume.