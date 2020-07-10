An Update On Maryland's Special Health Insurance Enrollment Period

Close to a million Marylanders have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, meaning many have also lost health coverage, a vulnerable position during a public health crisis. The pandemic prompted officials to open a special insurance enrollment period -- it ends next Wednesday. More than 50-thousand people recently found coverage through the state marketplace.

Michelle Eberle, head of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, joins us with advice on choosing a plan and an update on sign-ups.

Check out your options on the exchange. Call 855-642-8572 with questions.