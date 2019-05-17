 Union President Challenges Election Results | WYPR

Union President Challenges Election Results

The president of the Baltimore Teachers Union has formally challenged the resultsof this week’s election, which she lost by 62 votes.

Marietta English and her Progressive Caucus say their opponents, The Union WeDeserve, violated election rules by campaigning on school grounds and bycontacting teachers at their homes and through school emails. “That’s one of the biggest things you cannot do,” said Corey Debnam, thechairman of the Progressive Caucus. Even if teachers voluntarily gave up their email addresses, sending campaign information through work emails is a major violation, he said. “Something needs to be done about this blatant disregard of the rules and regulations.” Diamonte’ Brown, who defeated English, said the Progressive Caucus has the rightto challenge. The challenge was filed with the union’s elections committee. Thomas Frazier, thehead of that committee, could not be reached.

