Under Armour Opens Store In India (BBJ Story)

Under Armour Inc. opened its first brand store in India on Tuesday, the first of about a dozen the sportswear maker plans to debut this year in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies.

The launch of Baltimore-based Under Armour's first brick and mortar store in India is a significant step for a company looking to step up its international presence to drive future growth. Under Armour has been preparing for its expansion into India for the last few years as it looks to tap into a major market where interest in sportswear is growing. CEO Kevin Plank left for India on Sunday and took some star power with him. Spokeswoman Kelley McCormick shared a photo on Instagram of Plank posing with Michael Phelps, the star Olympic swimmer and longtime Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) endorser, outside of company's private plane.

