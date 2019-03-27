 Under Armour Opens Store In India (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Under Armour Opens Store In India (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 30 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Under Armour Inc. opened its first brand store in India on Tuesday, the first of about a dozen the sportswear maker plans to debut this year in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies. 

The launch of Baltimore-based Under Armour's first brick and mortar store in India is a significant step for a company looking to step up its international presence to drive future growth. Under Armour has been preparing for its expansion into India for the last few years as it looks to tap into a major market where interest in sportswear is growing. CEO Kevin Plank left for India on Sunday and took some star power with him. Spokeswoman Kelley McCormick shared a photo on Instagram of Plank posing with Michael Phelps, the star Olympic swimmer and longtime Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) endorser, outside of company's private plane.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Esports Arena Planned For Philadelphia (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 25, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore’s Cordish Cos. and Philadelphia sports and entertainment company Comcast Spectacor unveiled plans today for a $50 million esports arena to be constructed next to the Xfinity Live dining and entertainment complex in Philadelphia. 

Minimum Wage Bill On Governor's Desk (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 21, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

A bill raising Maryland's minimum wage to $15 per hour will go to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk after the General Assembly passed the measure on Thursday. 

Southwest Representative Affirms Boeing 737 MAX 8 Safe (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 12, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Jon Weaks, president of the powerful Southwest Airlines Pilots’ Association (SWAPA), has sent a detailed memo to thousands of Southwest pilots affirming his belief that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is safe to fly.

The MAX 8 has been at the center of a growing debate about the plane’s airworthiness after an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all onboard this past weekend.