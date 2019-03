Say “Fort McHenry,” and we think of the men who braved “the bombs bursting in air” in 1814 … and the man inspired by the flag that waved … to write the poem that became our national anthem. But women have also shaped the Star Fort’s history. Who made that flag? We talk to Park Ranger Shannon McLucas about her new walking tour “Proprietress, Patriot, Nurse, and Spy: The Unconventional Women of Fort McHenry.”

