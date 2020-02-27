 Two Area Chefs Finalists For James Beard Award (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Two Area Chefs Finalists For James Beard Award (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 4 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Chef Cindy Wolf and Remington's Clavel Mezcaleria are once again semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Award. The James Beard Foundation, which holds an annual ceremony to recognize the best chefs, restaurants, bar programs and more in the U.S., released its list of candidates for awards in 23 categories on Wednesday.

It's the 13th semifinalist nomination for Wolf, a renowned chef who prepares Southern-inflected fare at Charleston in Harbor East and was named in the category of Best Chef Mid-Atlantic along with 19 others. Wolf has also been named as a finalist for the award eight times, including last year, when she lost to Chef Tom Cunanan of Bad Saint in Washington, D.C. Wolf runs the Foreman Wolf restaurant group with Chef Tony Foreman. The pair's other Baltimore restaurants include Cinghiale, Bar Vasquez, Johnny's and Petit Louis.

Baltimore Business Journal

