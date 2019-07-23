Trump, Race, and the American Tolerance of Intolerance

Today on Midday, a conversation about not just Trumps tweets about minority Congresswomen and the President’s subsequent statements, but the statements and policies the President has made here to fore. What did you think of the way the President’s view of people of color has been characterized in the media?

Guests:

Michael Kruse is a senior staff writer at POLITICO and POLITICO Magazine

Dr. Baruti Kopano, Professor and Chair at the School of Global Journalism and Communication a Morgan State University

Andrea K. McDaniels, is an editorial writer for The Baltimore Sun.