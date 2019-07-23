 Trump, Race, and the American Tolerance of Intolerance | WYPR
Related Program: 
Midday

Trump, Race, and the American Tolerance of Intolerance

By & & MiddayIntern 15 minutes ago

Minority Congresswomen at a press conference on July 15, 2019.
Credit ASSOCIATED PRESS / J. Scott Applewhite

Today on Midday, a conversation about not just Trumps tweets about minority Congresswomen and the President’s subsequent statements, but the statements and policies the President has made here to fore.  What did you think of the way the President’s view of people of color has been characterized in the media?

Guests:  

Michael Kruse is a senior staff writer at POLITICO and POLITICO Magazine

Dr. Baruti KopanoProfessor and Chair at the School of Global Journalism and Communication a Morgan State University

Andrea K. McDanielsis an editorial writer for The Baltimore Sun.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
Midday
Midday Podcast