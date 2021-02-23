A True Story Of Crime, Cops, And Corruption

In his new book, “We Own This City,” Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton unwinds a twisted tale of dirty cops, oblivious leaders, and a community betrayed by those sworn to protect it.

Fenton unearths the rotten roots of the Gun Trace Task Force, an elite plainclothes police unit that won praise for its arrest rate, all while skimming from drug busts and illegally searching citizens.

Read an except here.

Check out more reporting by Fenton on the Gun Trace Task Force:

Cops and Robbers: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3