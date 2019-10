On this edition of The Weekly Reader, it's all about True Crime! We review Rachel Monroe's Savage Appetites, a new work of narrative non-fiction about women who love true crime stories, plus, we revisit two books inspired by Charlie Manson and The Manson Family, The Girls, by Emma Cline, and Cruel Beautiful World by Caroline Leavitt.

Savage Appetites, by Rachel Monroe, Scribner

The Girls, Emma Cline, Random House

Cruel Beautiful World, Caroline Leavitt, Algonquin