Related Program: Your Maryland "The Trial of the Century" By Ric Cottom & Lisa Morgan • 44 minutes ago Related Program: Your Maryland ShareTweetEmail John T. Scopes, photo by Watson Davis June 1925, a month before the trial. Credit Watson Davis / Flickr/Creative Commons In the summer of 1925, H. L. Mencken traveled to the small town of Dayton, Tennessee, to cover the trial of John Scopes, who challenged the law against teaching evolution in schools. Tags: WYPR FeaturesYour MarylandShareTweetEmail