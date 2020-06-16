 Transportation Planning Into The Future | WYPR
Transportation Planning Into The Future

By & 10 minutes ago

Credit Melissa Gerr

It’s challenging enough to rally public interest around making costly improvements to public transportation … let alone during a pandemic and in the middle of civil unrest. But the ‘Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan’ timeline marches on, with a deadline hovering in the fall.

Holly Arnold, Deputy Administrator and Maryland Transit Administration’s Chief Planning, Programming and Engineering Officer, tells us what the plan entails. And transportation advocate Taffy Gwitira, vice chair of the public advisory committee of the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, talks about the equity of access to reliable transit that she feels is lacking in the plan. But she says one must play the long game when it comes to designing transportation around Baltimore.

To live chat with Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan project designers on Tuesday June 16, from 4-6pm, and also to leave your comments on the plan,  visit this link.

