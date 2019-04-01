"The Tragedy of Baltimore": Did the NY Times Get It Right?

Two weeks ago, a controversial article appeared in the New York Times Magazine called “The Tragedy of Baltimore: How an American City Falls Apart.” It was written by longtime Baltimore resident and award winning journalist Alec MacGillis. The article painted a grim picture of our city and what we’ve been through in the years since the violence and uprising that followed the death of Freddie Gray in police custody four years ago. I spoke with Alec MacGillis about the piece on this program the week before last. Today, we continue the conversation about the article. Listeners, what do you think? Did the Times get it right? What about what Baltimore gets right?

Al Hutchinson is president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. He is responsible for the city’s convention and tourism industry.

Kirby Fowler is President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, which works with businesses, residents, and community groups to advance the city’s quality of life and attract new investment.

Bishop Douglas was a founding member of BUILD, Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development. He’s been an activist in the community for more than 50 years.

