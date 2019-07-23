Tradepoint Atlantic, Partnering With Global Offshore Wind Farm Developer (BBJ Story)

Baltimore County’s massive logistics center, Tradepoint Atlantic, is partnering with a global offshore wind farm developer to create the state’s first offshore wind energy staging center.

Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind will invest $13 million to aid in the development of infrastructure and facilities at the 3,300-acre Sparrows Point center and its inner berth. There, hundreds of workers will receive, assemble and ship out parts used to construct offshore wind turbines. The partnership is a step toward growing Tradepoint Atlantic into a supply chain leader for the offshore wind industry, which doesn’t yet have a large, physical footprint in the U.S. In addition to advancing Maryland's place in the emerging industry, the partnership also promises to create thousands of manufacturing jobs. Many will be based out of Sparrows Point, once home to steel fabrication and ship building behemoth, Bethlehem Steel.

