Tourism Industry Trials and Tribulations

Online classes only? A blend of online and on campus? No roommates in the dorms? Maryland colleges are balancing many options, as they decide whether they can afford to re-open this fall--or afford NOT to. The dean of Morgan State University's School of Public Health and Policy, Dr. Kim Dobson Sydnor, explains why the university thinks it is safe to reopen and how it plans to do so. Then we ask Scott Carlson, senior writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education, about the financial thickets universities are wading through as they chart their course for the fall semester and beyond.

You can read Morgan State’s reopening plan here.

Until July 9, 2020, this link will open the open access version Scott Carson’s analysis, “The Plan for College Budgets Next Year? Improvise.”