Tourism Industry Trials and Tribulations

It’s been months since large gatherings were banned throughout Maryland. The shutdown closed most hotels and all but obliterated tourism. Some restrictions have been eased, but it will take consumer trust to start the cogs moving again. We speak with Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, to learn how local destinations have been impacted. Then Bob Haislip, General Manager at Royal Sonesta Harbor Court and Amy Rohrer, president and CEO of the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association, talk about sanitation upgrades in place to welcome back guests, and how the pandemic has nearly hobbled the industry.
For 'Safe Stay,' the sanitation guidelines as they apply to lodging regarding Covid-19, visit this link.