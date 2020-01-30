 A Tour Of Zinfandels | WYPR
A Tour Of Zinfandels

By & Jan 30, 2020

According to Al, few grapes reflect their origins better than zinfandel. Here's a look at a pair of fabulous regions. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.   

 

The Wine List

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hartford Old Vine Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma '18 ***1/2  $$

Incredible zin, very fine grained, detailed, spicy, vibrant, elegant

Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino '15  *** $$

Best Edmeades I've had in years, deep, rich, quality fruit

Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice" Zinfandel, Sonoma '14  **1/2 $$

Intense, sweet, deep zin, with soft contours, complex fruit

