A Tour Of Zinfandels

According to Al, few grapes reflect their origins better than zinfandel. Here's a look at a pair of fabulous regions. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wine List

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hartford Old Vine Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma '18 ***1/2 $$

Incredible zin, very fine grained, detailed, spicy, vibrant, elegant

Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino '15 *** $$

Best Edmeades I've had in years, deep, rich, quality fruit

Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice" Zinfandel, Sonoma '14 **1/2 $$

Intense, sweet, deep zin, with soft contours, complex fruit

