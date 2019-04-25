Tools With a Mission

At the Baltimore Community ToolBank, nonprofits can access almost any tool--from a chainsaw to a wood chipper … and tables, chairs, microphones--and expertise! Executive director Noah Smock explains that renting tools is a small element of the story ... sustainability is built into the mission and collaboration is key. And we meet longtime ToolBank devotee Chenire Carter, senior manager of development and communications for Higher Achievement, a nonprofit working to close the opportunity gap for middle-school kids. She calls the ToolBank her 'secret weapon.'

For more information about the ToolBank, visit this link.

For more information about Higher Achievement, visit this link.