Time To Trade Your Mittens For Gardening Gloves

It’s not a subtle hint: Sunshine and warmer temps are telling us straight-out that spring is coming! Jordan Bethea, farm manager of BLISS Meadows in Northeast Baltimore, is preparing with the help of a team of goats. He shares gardening tips for beginners on how to choose the right plants, and why it’s important to be cautious when fertilizing.

Plus, the popularity of houseplants has soared. What varieties are forgiving if you lose track of their care? How can you tell when it's time to water your plants?

More resources:

Future Harvest Beginner Farmer Training Program

University of Maryland Extension

University of Delaware soil testing