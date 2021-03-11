 Time To Trade Your Mittens For Gardening Gloves | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Time To Trade Your Mittens For Gardening Gloves

By & 22 minutes ago

Jordan Bethea is farm manager of BLISS Meadows in Northeast Baltimore.
Credit Backyard Basecamp Facebook Page

It’s not a subtle hint: Sunshine and warmer temps are telling us straight-out that spring is coming! Jordan Bethea, farm manager of BLISS Meadows in Northeast Baltimore, is preparing with the help of a team of goats. He shares gardening tips for beginners on how to choose the right plants, and why it’s important to be cautious when fertilizing.

Plus, the popularity of houseplants has soared. What varieties are forgiving if you lose track of their care? How can you tell when it's time to water your plants?

More resources:
Future Harvest Beginner Farmer Training Program
University of Maryland Extension
University of Delaware soil testing

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes?

By & Mar 10, 2021
Lars Plougmann, At The Computer/Flickr Creative Commons

Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled:  Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV.  How does increased screen time affect young eyes?  Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.

Links: A Doozy of a Year, JAMA Opthalmology Study/Children at Home Confinement, Ways to Combat Digital Eye Strain.

Love Letters to the Shore

By & Mar 8, 2021
"Love Letters to the Shore" video still

If you’ve traveled east across the Bay Bridge toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you might recognize the feeling: shoulders relax, blood pressure drops, a satisfying deep sigh … as Chesapeake waters stretch around you and Kent Island comes into view. Troy Lowman--writer, director and executive producer of the film ‘Love Letters to the Shore’--wants people who view his documentary to better understand the special place he calls home. He hopes to entice visitors, but the film itself is his own personal love letter: “Really what I did this for is, I did it to instill the pride in shore people to remind them that we’re lucky that we’re from there, and it’s always going to be a part of all of us.”

Links: Purchase a viewing copy here.

The Lewis Museum Welcomes Terri Freeman

By & Mar 9, 2021
Provided

Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to support a museum devoted to African American culture. Years after his death the dream materialized as the ‘Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture.’ Terri Freeman is its new executive director. Today we hear about her priorities, her plans to engage audiences and her focus on broadening the Lewis’s reach beyond Baltimore: “It is going to be really important that as we move forward that we are really reflecting all of Maryland and all of the richness that is the African American community throughout the state and frankly throughout the region.” 

For upcoming programs visit this link, for the exhibition info, visit this link.