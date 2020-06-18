Three Perspectives On Defunding The Police

What does defunding the police mean? This morning, three Baltimore perspectives on this call to action.
Michaela Brown, co-founder of Organizing Black, tells us what her group is demanding, including reallocating half of Baltimore’s police department budget to social services. Find out about events with Organizing Black here. Then City Councilman Ryan Dorsey explains why he voted against cutting 5 percent from the budget. And Micaela Gramelis of Showing Up For Racial Justice-Baltimore talks about the diversity of protests against police violence.