 Thread Weaves a Fabric of Support | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Thread Weaves a Fabric of Support

By & 18 minutes ago

Thread dinner.
Credit Thread

For fourteen years the nonprofit Thread has identified Baltimore students facing academic and personal challenges … and created a tapestry of support around each ...powered by hundreds of volunteers who stay by their side for years. Many Thread students have spent their lives being told they’re underperformers or not worthwhile. The commitment of consistent and unconditional acceptance can turn lives around. We meet longtime volunteer Toni Pollin and Thread co-founder and CEO, Sarah Hemminger. For more information, visit this link. Original air date 9/6/18. 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Thread

Related Content

A Spike in Measles

By & 23 hours ago
Seth Wenig / AP Photo

More than 700 individuals across 22 states are battling measles, 25 years after officials declared the disease eliminated from the United States. In Maryland, four people have been infected this year; in 2018 and 2017 just one person contracted measles. The virus has no specific medical treatment and carries the risk of deadly complications. Dr. James Campbell, pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Maryland Medical Center, describes the dangers of this extraordinarily contagious disease.

Reprocess, Rebuild, Reclaim with Ballet After Dark

By & Apr 29, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color.

For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

Tools With a Mission

By & Apr 25, 2019
Baltimore Community ToolBank

At the Baltimore Community ToolBank, nonprofits can access almost any tool--from a chainsaw to a wood chipper … and tables, chairs, microphones--and expertise! Executive director Noah Smock explains that renting tools is a small element of the story ... sustainability is built into the mission and collaboration is key. And we meet longtime ToolBank devotee Chenire Carter, senior manager of development and communications for Higher Achievement, a nonprofit working to close the opportunity gap for middle-school kids. She calls the ToolBank her 'secret weapon.'

For more information about the ToolBank, visit this link.

For more information about Higher Achievement, visit this link.