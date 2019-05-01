Thread Weaves a Fabric of Support

For fourteen years the nonprofit Thread has identified Baltimore students facing academic and personal challenges … and created a tapestry of support around each ...powered by hundreds of volunteers who stay by their side for years. Many Thread students have spent their lives being told they’re underperformers or not worthwhile. The commitment of consistent and unconditional acceptance can turn lives around. We meet longtime volunteer Toni Pollin and Thread co-founder and CEO, Sarah Hemminger. For more information, visit this link. Original air date 9/6/18.