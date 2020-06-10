 In These Tumultuous Times, Baltimore City High School Grads Say 'I'm Here For It' | WYPR

In These Tumultuous Times, Baltimore City High School Grads Say 'I'm Here For It'

By 1 hour ago

Ndaneh Smart-Smith is a teacher at City College High School and a parent of a 2020 senior.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

One car at a time, seniors at City College High School drive up, have their names announced, and then pick up their graduation packet complete with caps and gowns, awards, and their diplomas. 

Their principal Cindy Harcum, and their teachers cheer them on, waving signs and calling their names. 

It's not quite how anyone pictured this moment in time, but this party of sorts is one of many efforts to make the best out of the circumstances for high school seniors graduating in the shadow of COVID-19. There have been car parades, balloon drop-offs, and semi-formal photo shoots on the steps of the seniors' alma maters. 

Here in Baltimore, all week, public high schools are hosting online graduation events.

Ndaneh Smart-Smith teaches social studies at City and she’s a parent of  a 2020 senior. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no prom this year, no senior trip, and no academic honor ceremonies. It’s been hard, but she says her son is very pragmatic

"He gets it but it’s still sad because it’s a rite of passage especially for an African American boy in Baltimore City," she says.

That rite of passage is coming amidst a public health crisis, a high unemployment rate, and demonstrations calling for an end to systemic racism. 

Paulina Lagos graduates from Patterson High on Friday
Credit Paulina Lagos

Paulina Lagos was born in Chile but now lives close to the city/county line, near Dundalk. She’ll be graduating from Patterson High School a few days. It's a school she describes as "very diverse," from the teachers to the students. And that diversity makes her feel comfortable and welcome. But, she says it’s unsettling to think about “the real world” that’s waiting for her.  

A decorated barrel outside a Baltimore City high school.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

She’s protested in the past for the rights of undocumented immigrants, but she says her mom wouldn’t let her go to any protests these past few weeks. She’s too scared.

"All these people were going out to protest and then like cops will come and stuff like that but like you don’t know if the cops will be with you or against you. It's risky," Lagos says.

It’s a risk Quincey Fireside is preparing to take. She graduates from the Baltimore School for the Arts on Thursday. But on Wednesday, she’ll be marching from her school to the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters on North Avenue.

Teachers greet a City College High School graduating senior to give them their 2020 grad packet.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

She says being a high schooler in Baltimore has been an education - in activism, as much as anything else.

"Immediately upon entering freshman year, everything that everybody talked about was politics...and what protest was going on this weekend. The kids I’ve met in high school are the most politically involved and most change-focused people I’ve ever met."

Graduation is kind of an afterthought, right now, she says.

"There are bigger things happening right now.  We’re going through such an important time. And it’s so loud. It’s so here." 

She and her classmates around the city have witnessed - some have experienced - systemic racial problems in their communities. And it’s brought about a younger generation of Baltimore-bred activists.

They recently reached out to their peers at several schools across the city. After researching and revising their demands, Fireside says the group’s mission became clear.    

"What we’re asking BCPSS is that they put more concerted and targeted effort into requiring schools to be more conscious of the books they choose and about the things they teach...and telling the history less from the perspective of white people." 

They're prepared, not only with those demands, but also with extra masks, hand sanitizer, and donations of food, money, and water. Fireside says there's not escaping these tumultuous times and they wouldn't even if they could - they're here for it. 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Baltimore City Schools
Baltimore City High School Graduates

Related Content

For Seniors, Prom Portraits Provide Some Normalcy During Pandemic

By May 27, 2020
Joe Giordano


  As Emilia Vizachero poses for a portrait on the steps of her soon-to-be alma mater, her photographer makes a request that would’ve seemed alien just a few months ago: can he get a shot of her removing her face mask?

 

Vizachero, donned in a striped shirt and a royal blue skirt with a matching face mask, obliges. 

 

The photographer, Joe Giordano, takes a second to adjust his camera – his own mask has fogged up his camera’s viewfinder. 

Kirwan School Overhaul Passes Senate As General Assembly Nears Close

By & Mar 17, 2020
Rachel Baye

A sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s public school system is one step closer to fruition after the state Senate passed it Monday night. The changes came out of what’s known as the Kirwan Commission, a state panel that spent three years developing recommendations for making Maryland’s schools globally competitive.